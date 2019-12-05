James McFadden doesn't think Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is worth £50 million

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be hoping to bag his first Old Firm goal at the weekend.

BBC Sport pundit James McFadden has stated that he disagrees with Steven Gerrard's claim that he wouldn't accept £50 million for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Columbian striker has been in red-hot form for Rangers this season and Gerrard previously made it clear that he wouldn't even sell his key man even if £50 million was put in for his services, speaking to The Daily Record.

This is a big week for Morelos, who will want to end his goal drought in the Old Firm, and if he does, it'll be a great stage to do it on.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland, McFadden stated that it's 'harsh' to call Morelos just a goalscorer, as he disagreed with Gerrard's comments about his player.

"I think Morelos, his form this season has been excellent," McFadden told Sportsound. "The weakness was there last year. His temperament, which he has now got in check.

"I think it would be harsh to say he's just a goalscorer because he brings so much to Rangers. He occupies defences, he works hard, he runs in behind, he can hold the ball up. He anticipates things very well. He's onto things in a flash. I think his form this season has been incredible.

"Celtic fans will say he hasn't scored against Celtic. But he is scoring in big games and his European exploits have been incredible. And he's young and learning. I know Steven Gerrard recently said, he wouldn't accept £50 million for him. I'm not sure that's right. I don't think £50 million is going to come in for him."

Rangers dropped valuable points on Wednesday night when they recorded a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen in the Premiership.

But their season can change in a dramatic fashion if they are able to lift their first piece of silverware under Gerrard.

Whilst Morelos hasn't scored for the Gers against Celtic, it would be something if he were to do it in the League Cup final and on such a massive stage.