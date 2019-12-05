Quick links

Jack Grealish and Ezri Konsa react to Aston Villa defeat

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa lost against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

Grealish, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has admitted that it was “tough” against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea won the Premier League game 2-1, with former Villa loanee Tammy Abraham scoring one goal and setting up the other.

 

Villa are back in action on Sunday when they take on Leicester City at Villa Park in the Premier League, and 24-year-old Grealish - who has a buyout clause of £60 million in his contract, according to The Mirror - is determined to bounce back.

The 24-year-old attacker has also praised Chelsea, and believes that Frank Lampard’s team are a “very good” side.

Villa defender Ezri Konsa has also stated on Twitter that the team are determined to bounce back from the defeat to Chelsea against Leicester.

Relegation worries

The defeat to Chelsea means that Villa are 15th in the Premier League table at the moment with 15 points from 15 matches.

Dean Smith’s side are only a point above the bottom three, and the Villans are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

