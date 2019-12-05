How to watch the Premier League on an Amazon Fire TV Stick - don't miss any football action

The Premier League is coming to Amazon Prime Video this December.

After years of dominance from Sky, competition for TV coverage of the Premier League is heating up.

With BT an already established player, a new kid on the block has arrived in the form of Amazon Prime Video who this week launched their streamable coverage of Premier League matches.

Naturally, with a new format, viewers have been met with a whole new raft of questions about how to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime.

One of the main platforms that Amazon will be looking to exploit is its Amazon Fire TV Stick.

FAMILIAR FACES: Meet the team presenting Amazon's Premier League coverage

Amazon Prime's Premier League coverage

Over the course of December, Amazon will be airing a total of 20 matches from the Premier League.

Not only will the matches be shown live but fans can also watch full-match replays and extended highlights of any of the 20 matches on the streaming service.

Amazon's deal with the Premier League is set to run for three years with 20 matches arriving on the streaming service each season until the end of 2021/22.

The matches you can watch this December are shown in the Tweet below.

2️⃣0️⃣ @PremierLeague matches LIVE



Exclusive to UK #PrimeVideo members in December! pic.twitter.com/C817DELWNP — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 17, 2019

How to watch Premier League football on your Amazon Fire TV Stick

An Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great way of turning a regular TV into a Smart TV.

The Fire Stick comes with a number of apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix, All 4 and, of course, Amazon Prime Video already pre-installed and also has an app store in case you want to add any other apps to the device.

To use Amazon Prime Video, simply load up the app and you should find the Premier League football matches on offer at the top of the home page.

It is worth mentioning that to get access to Amazon Prime Video, even with a Fire Stick, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription which is priced at £7.99 per month or £79 annually. There is also a 30-day free trial option if you don't want to commit just yet.

Other options

If you aren't convinced about getting an Amazon Fire TV Stick, there are other options out there.

Most Smart TVs will have access to the Prime Video app as do smartphones, tablets and games consoles. On top of that, you can also stream Amazon Prime Video through a standard internet browser such as Google Chrome if you want to watch on your laptop or computer.