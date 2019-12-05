How to watch Elf online: Spend Christmas with Will Ferrell's Buddy!

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

Annual viewings are essential, so let's look at how to watch Elf online...

What would Christmas be without another trip to the mailroom? If you've seen Elf, then you'll definitely know what we're talking about here.

There are so many laugh-out-loud and downright iconic moments scattered throughout this Will Ferrell comedy. Since its release in 2003, it has gone on to be regarded as one of the greatest and most cherished Christmas movies of all time. Perhaps the key to its success is that it works for both children and adults alike, slipping in jokes the grown-ups will get but also boasting a magical side.

In many households, it's become somewhat of a tradition to watch it every December. So, let's get into it, shall we!

How to watch Elf online

There are a number of ways to watch Elf online legally this Christmas!

Firstly, it's worth highlighting that you can rent the movie for £3.49 from Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

However, you can actually tuck into it for £1 cheaper on the Google Play Store.

It's also available to buy at a price of £7.99 on the Sky store. So, there are plenty of ways to join in the festive cheer with Buddy in 2019.

Is Elf on Netflix?

No!

Sadly, Elf isn't available on Netflix this year. However, they do have a bunch of other great titles you can check out.

The one attracting the most attention at the moment is the gorgeous animated hit Klaus. Then, there's also the exciting new series Merry Happy Whatever. So, maybe you'll even find a fresh festive favourite.

How much is Elf on DVD?

We've outlined a number of ways to watch it online, but considering it's such a modern classic, it may be worth picking up a copy on DVD.

Currently, you can order it on Amazon for just £3.00 - you can't go wrong, really.

If you want it on Blu-ray, it's just a little extra at £4.70. It's also airing on ITV on Christmas Eve, so there's that!

