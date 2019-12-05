How to watch Amazon Prime on your Smart TV - don't miss any of the Premier League action

The Premier League is coming to Amazon Prime video this December.

After years of dominance from Sky, competition for TV coverage of the Premier League is heating up.

With BT an already established player, a new kid on the block has arrived in the form of Amazon Prime Video who this week launched their streamable coverage of Premier League matches.

Naturally, with a new format, viewers have been met with a whole new raft of questions about how to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime.

One of the main platforms that Amazon will be looking to exploit are Smart TVs but just how can you watch Amazon on your Smart TV?

Amazon Prime's Premier Leauge coverage

Over the course of December, Amazon will be airing a total of 20 matches from the Premier League.

Not only will the matches be shown live but fans can also watch full-match replays and extended highlights of any of the 20 matches on the streaming service.

Amazon's deal with the Premier League is set to run for three years with 20 matches arriving on the streaming service each season until the end of 2021/22.

2️⃣0️⃣ @PremierLeague matches LIVE



Exclusive to UK #PrimeVideo members in December! pic.twitter.com/C817DELWNP — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 17, 2019

How to watch Amazon on your Smart TV

It's worth mentioning that each brand of Smart TV is different so this how-to will be quite general.

For the most part, Smart TVs work in a similar fashion to mobile phones with viewers being able to download apps in order to watch the content they're after.

Most Smart TVs should come with several apps already installed, quite often these will be the likes of BBC iPlayer, Netflix, ITV Hub, All 4 and hopefully, Amazon Prime Video.

If your range of apps does not already include Amazon, most Smart TVs do provide an app store which gives you the ability to download more apps if needed.

Other options

If you're still having trouble with Amazon on your Smart TV, there are other options out there.

Amazon's Fire TV stick comes with Amazon Prime Video pre-installed, while the Amazon app is also available to download on games consoles and on smartphones. On top of that, you can also watch Amazon Prime through standard internet browsers.

Like Netflix, Amazon Prime is a subscription service which is priced at £7.99 per month or £79 annually. There is also an option to try out a 30-day free trial.