Harry Redknapp says 'awful' Tottenham deserved to lose

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat of the Jose Mourinho era at Old Trafford.

Spurs conceded early in each half, with the game decided by a penalty after Moussa Sissoko brought down Marcus Rashford.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp was very critical of Tottenham's display against Manchester United and said that the right team won.

He told Amazon Prime Video Sport's live post-game coverage: "They got the (second) goal, I could never see Tottenham getting back onto game after that. The best team won.

"'(They were) awful, there's no excuse for that tonight, it was a poor performance."

This was a step back for Tottenham, who had shown signs of improvement under Jose Mourinho.

Defending remains a problem, they have conceded two in every game under the manager so far, but on this occasion it was the attack which didn't click.

Harry Kane didn't manage a shot on target and he was starved of quality service.

Tottenham are away at Bayern Munich next week. They may not have much riding on the game other than pride, but if they defend like they did at Old Trafford, they could get embarrassed by the clinical German side, again.