Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Harry Redknapp says 'awful' Tottenham deserved to lose

Dan Coombs
Harry Redknapp looks on before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 31, 2018 in London, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur catches the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 04, 2019 in...

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat of the Jose Mourinho era at Old Trafford.

Spurs conceded early in each half, with the game decided by a penalty after Moussa Sissoko brought down Marcus Rashford.

 

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp was very critical of Tottenham's display against Manchester United and said that the right team won.

He told Amazon Prime Video Sport's live post-game coverage: "They got the (second) goal, I could never see Tottenham getting back onto game after that. The best team won.

"'(They were) awful, there's no excuse for that tonight, it was a poor performance."

This was a step back for Tottenham, who had shown signs of improvement under Jose Mourinho.

Defending remains a problem, they have conceded two in every game under the manager so far, but on this occasion it was the attack which didn't click.

Harry Kane didn't manage a shot on target and he was starved of quality service.

Tottenham are away at Bayern Munich next week. They may not have much riding on the game other than pride, but if they defend like they did at Old Trafford, they could get embarrassed by the clinical German side, again.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 04, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch