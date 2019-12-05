Quick links

Harry Redknapp delivers his verdict on Harry Kane's display for Tottenham against Manchester United

Spurs captain Harry Kane in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 04, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was unable to get on the scoresheet as his side fell to defeat last night.

Harry Redknapp has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s match with Manchester United, that he barely noticed Harry Kane was playing at Old Trafford last night.

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by United yesterday, and their performance in the contest was their worst of Jose Mourinho’s reign so far.

Spurs never threatened United enough throughout the contest, with their attacking players starved of service.

Kane simply could not get into the game, with much of his good work coming in deep areas.

 

The Spurs striker played some nice passes to his teammates, but never had an opportunity to test David de Gea.

And Redknapp admits that Spurs needed to do more to get the ball to their biggest goal threat.

“Harry today, you never saw Harry,” Redknapp said. “He had no service. They need some ammunition [from midfield].”

Spurs went behind against United when Marcus Rashford scored early on, and even though Dele Alli struck an equaliser they rarely threatened to take any points back to London with them.

Rashford scored United’s winner from the penalty spot after being brought down clumsily by Moussa Sissoko.

Tottenham’s defeat is their first since Mourinho took charge, and has put them back down to eighth place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

