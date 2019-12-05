Harry Redknapp critical of Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier

Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier were in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Harry Redknapp criticised Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier on Amazon Prime TV (9:38pm, December 4, 2019) for his performance against Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

The former Tottenham manager believes that the Ivory Coast international defender was caught out of position, and that forced midfielder Moussa Sissoko to cover for him, which in turn affected the game of the former Newcastle United player.

Redknapp said on Amazon Prime TV (9:38pm, December 4, 2019): "Sissoko has end up covering at right-back all night. All he has done is he has filled in spaces Aurier keeps getting caught out of, and Sissoko has ended up playing at right-back. He has never been in the middle of the park to get control of the football."

Stats

According to WhoScored, against United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, Sissoko had a pass accuracy of 80.9%, took 59 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles, one interception and one clearance.

Aurier took two shots and both were on target, had a pass accuracy of 75.6%, won five headers, took 84 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made five tackles, six interceptions and two clearances, according to WhoScored.

The result means that Spurs are now a point behind United, with both the North London club and the Red Devils aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.