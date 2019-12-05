Quick links

Gutted Chelsea fans react to Ruben Loftus-Cheek injury update

Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks on during a training session at St Georges Park on May 28, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be sidelined for some time yet, judging by Frank Lampard's latest comments.

Chelsea fans have been left saddened by Frank Lampard’s update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s injury.

There had been hope around Chelsea that Loftus-Cheek was on the verge of coming back from a knee problem, which has kept him out since May.

However, Lampard has suggested that it still could be some time before Loftus-Cheek is seen in a Chelsea shirt again.

 

"He hasn’t had a new one," Lampard said to Football London. "It isn’t flying along as we were. We don’t have a timescale."

Lampard’s words on Loftus-Cheek have left Chelsea supporters gutted, as there is great excitement about how he could perform in Lampard’s system.

Loftus-Cheek’s return for Chelsea will be a huge boost for Lampard when it does eventually come.

The England international should add to the Blues attacking threat, and offer them effective cover in two positions.

Loftus-Cheek can play in any of the three attacking roles behind Chelsea’s striker, or he could even be utilised in a deeper midfield slot if needed.

Even without Loftus-Cheek Chelsea have coped well so far this season, and they beat Aston Villa 2-1 last night to get back to winning ways.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

