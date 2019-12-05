Gutted Chelsea fans react to Ruben Loftus-Cheek injury update

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be sidelined for some time yet, judging by Frank Lampard's latest comments.

Chelsea fans have been left saddened by Frank Lampard’s update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s injury.

There had been hope around Chelsea that Loftus-Cheek was on the verge of coming back from a knee problem, which has kept him out since May.

However, Lampard has suggested that it still could be some time before Loftus-Cheek is seen in a Chelsea shirt again.

"He hasn’t had a new one," Lampard said to Football London. "It isn’t flying along as we were. We don’t have a timescale."

Lampard’s words on Loftus-Cheek have left Chelsea supporters gutted, as there is great excitement about how he could perform in Lampard’s system.

That’s concerning. The boy’s such a talent. Reminds me so much of Peter Osgood when he’s running with the ball — Mike (@mike021949) December 4, 2019

That’s so sad it really is. What bad luck. — Dean Drury (@dean0drury) December 5, 2019

I don’t care if we have to wait till next season to see Ruben playing. If he gets back to last season’s form, it will be like signing a 80 million pound midfielder. ‍♂️ — andrew bailey (@blaknblue1965) December 4, 2019

That's not good. If Barkley doesn't pull his finger out maybe getting this ban overturned could be crucial — pat-harrow1966 (@harrowboy66) December 4, 2019

He would add a completely different dimension to this team with his size a physicality. — Ben Hewitt (@BenHewitt_26) December 4, 2019

He won’t make it at the Top due to injuries terrible news — samuel (@samuelgil88) December 4, 2019

That's sad — Olawale Adigun (@Olawarrley) December 4, 2019

Loftus-Cheek’s return for Chelsea will be a huge boost for Lampard when it does eventually come.

The England international should add to the Blues attacking threat, and offer them effective cover in two positions.

Loftus-Cheek can play in any of the three attacking roles behind Chelsea’s striker, or he could even be utilised in a deeper midfield slot if needed.

Even without Loftus-Cheek Chelsea have coped well so far this season, and they beat Aston Villa 2-1 last night to get back to winning ways.