Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter as Liverpool destroy Everton

John Verrall
Ex-Spurs player Gary Lineker looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on April 10, 2016 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton were beaten 5-2 at Anfield by Liverpool last night, despite Jurgen Klopp making a number of changes for the contest.

Gini Wijnaldum of Liverpool scores a goal to make it 5-2 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Gary Lineker has claimed that Liverpool’s victory over Everton last night proved that they’ll be able to cope even if injury does strike this season.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to Liverpool’s line-up last night, yet they still managed to tear apart Everton.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi both stepped into Liverpool’s attack, and the pair did damage, as they both got on the scoresheet in a 5-2 victory for the Reds.

 

Liverpool’s win has re-established their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

And Lineker feels that it is now difficult to envisage any scenario where Klopp’s side won’t be lifting the Premier League title in May now.

Liverpool’s win over Everton may well spell the end for Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

The Reds really humiliated their near neighbours last night, in what was a hugely impressive performance, given the amount of fringe players Klopp’s side had in his line-up.

Liverpool are next in action against Bournemouth, when they will once again be favourites to pick up the three points.

John Verrall

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

