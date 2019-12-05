Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter as Liverpool destroy Everton

Everton were beaten 5-2 at Anfield by Liverpool last night, despite Jurgen Klopp making a number of changes for the contest.

Gary Lineker has claimed that Liverpool’s victory over Everton last night proved that they’ll be able to cope even if injury does strike this season.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to Liverpool’s line-up last night, yet they still managed to tear apart Everton.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi both stepped into Liverpool’s attack, and the pair did damage, as they both got on the scoresheet in a 5-2 victory for the Reds.

Liverpool’s win has re-established their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

And Lineker feels that it is now difficult to envisage any scenario where Klopp’s side won’t be lifting the Premier League title in May now.

Liverpool showing that they’ll be able to cope with injuries to any of the front 3. Really difficult to envisage them not running away with the title this season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 4, 2019

Liverpool’s win over Everton may well spell the end for Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

The Reds really humiliated their near neighbours last night, in what was a hugely impressive performance, given the amount of fringe players Klopp’s side had in his line-up.

Liverpool are next in action against Bournemouth, when they will once again be favourites to pick up the three points.