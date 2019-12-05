Quick links

Freddie Ljungberg plans chat with Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe has struggled at Arsenal since becoming their record signing in the summer.

(R) Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg and Academy Director Per Mertesacker during a training session at London Colney on November 30, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has told the Telegraph that he plans on talking to Nicolas Pepe to get his feelings about his start at the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe became Arsenal’s record signing over the summer, but much of the excitement over his arrival has already worn off.

The Ivorian has badly struggled in an Arsenal shirt to date, with just one Premier League goal to his name.

Ljungberg actually overlooked Pepe during his first game in charge at Arsenal, with youngster Bukayo Saka brought off the bench over him against Norwich City.

 

But Ljungberg insists that Pepe is still very much a part of his plans at the Emirates.

“Nicolas is a very, very good player,” he said. “Sometimes we come from a different league and it takes time to adapt, off the pitch and on the pitch.

“Nicolas is someone I plan on talking to, we’re going to have a little chat about how he feels about things. He’s an important player.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal and Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 01, 2019 in London,...

“I just think it’s a new country, a new way of playing and I’m going to have a little chat with him about what I expect and how I want to play.”

Arsenal are in action later this evening, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners have not won in eight games, but they go into tonight’s fixture as the heavy favourites to come out on top.

