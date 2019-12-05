Freddie Ljungberg admits he feels sorry for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah may not be at Leeds United much longer.

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg has told Football.London that he 'feels sorry' for striker Eddie Nketiah over his lack of playing time at Leeds United.

Arsenal were inundated with offers for Nketiah back in August, but picked Leeds United as Unai Emery's relationship with Victor Orta gave the Whites the upper hand over a host of Championship clubs.

Nketiah made a strong start, scoring three goals in his first four appearances for the club, but the frustration has been a lack of starts.

The 20-year-old attacker has yet to make a single Championship start under Marcelo Bielsa, with his two starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

Nketiah has been out injured lately, just as Patrick Bamford has come back into form, and that may mean that he finds himself on the bench again when he gets back anyway.

The Daily Mail now claim that Arsenal are planning to recall Nketiah in January and send him out on loan elsewhere, with Bristol City expected to be keen again.

Now, Arsenal caretaker Ljungberg has admitted that he 'needs to be careful' with what he says about the Nketiah situation, seemingly because he doesn't want to simply say that Bielsa's team selections are wrong.

Ljungberg did though add that feels 'a bit sorry' for Nketiah because he isn't playing as much as he or Arsenal would like, which may well play into those reports about Arsenal planning a new loan.

“I need to be careful but I think Eddie is a great player,” said Ljungberg. “If he goes on loan we want him to play football and get minutes otherwise they (players out on loan) can maybe be here. We want them to be on loan to get minutes.”

"I feel a bit sorry for him because he is a great player and the future of this club. When he has had his chance he scores goals and that’s what he is about,” he added.