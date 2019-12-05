Quick links

Fernandinho tweets during Liverpool win in Merseyside derby

Fernandinho of Manchester City is shown a yellow card by referee, Chris Cavanagh during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Manchester City both won in midweek.

Fernandinho of Manchester City and Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30,...

Manchester City won on Tuesday evening, and Liverpool responded in style by hammering Everton at Anfield on Wednesday.

City got the better of Burnley 4-1 away from home at Turf Moor in the Premier League to maintain their chances of winning the league title for the third season in a row.

Liverpool responded brilliantly, as Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past Everton 5-2 at home in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

 

During the Premier League game between the Reds and the Toffees, City defensive midfielder Fernandinho made a very interesting post on Twitter.

Just after Liverpool went 3-1 up, the 34-year-old Brazil international - who cost City £30 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013, as reported by BBC Sport - made the following post on Twitter, which clearly sends a message to Liverpool that Pep Guardiola’s side are going to push them all the way in the title race this season.

Fernandinho of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 30th November 2019.

