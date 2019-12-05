Everton fans react on Twitter to 'spineless' Gylfi Sigurdsson display against Liverpool

The Everton midfielder put in another poor display for the Goodison park side as the Toffees of Marco Silva were hammered by their rivals.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to slam Gylfi Sigurdsson's latest performance as the Toffees were hammered 5-2 by Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Everton midfielder, who once again was made captain by Goodison Park boss Marco Silva, put in yet another lacklustre display as the Toffees' Merseyside rivals pulled them apart.

Although Sigurdsson, as with Tom Davies, found themselves initially outnumbered in the middle of the park due to a five-man defence, he was still anonymous for much of the game.

The 30-year-old also had long spells in the game without even touching the ball, and when he did get possession, he didn't do much with it.

Needless to say, plenty of Everton fans have had enough with the Icelander, and it seems as though many want him to go with Silva if the Portuguese gets axed, judging by the reaction on social media:

Is Sigurdsson in the stands? — El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) 4 December 2019

Went almost 20 mins without a touch - nothing 62nd-79th min! — Matt Cheetham (@Matt_Cheetham) 4 December 2019

I want Silva gone like but no half decent manager will want to come here we have no midfielders, a captain in Sigurdsson that can't run or even contribute and two fit centre backs that can't run and strikers that don't score — David Forster (@davidforster88) 4 December 2019

Silva is a gonner but watching Keane and Sigurdsson and Davies just watch runners right in front of them run onto balls was just horrendous — Neil (@NeilA1878) 4 December 2019

Pickford at fault for most of the goals

Keane at fault for most of the goals

Iwobi useless

DCL useless

Kean needs to be more clinical

Schneiderlin is abysmal

Sidibe invisible

Barbara clearly not fit

Sigurdsson finished

Silva needs to go. Now.

Everton are a joke — Connor Rudge (@connorPSrudge) 4 December 2019

I hope this is the end of Marco Silva’s Everton managerial career and he packs Sigurdsson in an extra suitcase to take with him — ❄️J ❄️ (@KxtHxrington) 4 December 2019

Taxi for Silva! And hopefully it’s big enough to fit in Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Keane and a lot more of those wasters — Ger McNally (@GerMc31) 4 December 2019

Taking DCL off and leaving sigurdsson on is Marco Silva all over — Everton Nova Scotia (@EFCNovaScotia) 4 December 2019

Any chance Sigurdsson could share Silva's taxi right out of our club — Jaymo17 (@Jaymo171) 4 December 2019

Marco going out how he wants us to remember him best..... Sigurdsson and Schneiderlin together forever — El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) 4 December 2019

Instead of paying Silva a severance package for his sacking, can he just take Gylfi Sigurdsson with him? — Jack◢ ◤ (@JackEFC95) 4 December 2019

Fair play to Gylfi Sigurdsson for putting in yet again another ghostly and spineless performance. How he has not been subbed? How was Calvert-Lewin and Davies took off instead of him. He’s not added anything to this game, he’s hardly touched the ball — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) 4 December 2019

And to have Sigurdsson as captain. Not committed in the tackle, invisible for much of the game, all that talent and doesn’t use it. Meek. Made up when we signed him but he’s never an Everton player.



Michael Keane shouldn’t be playing for a club like Everton either. He’s scared. — Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) 4 December 2019

Despite beginning in a defensive setup, Everton conceded twice early on through Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Although Michael Keane equalised for the Toffees, they found themselves 4-2 down at the break as Origi and Sadio Mane struck, though Richarlison did reply after the Senegalese's goal.

Everton looked shorn of confidence in the second half as Liverpool managed their lead well, before adding even more gloss to the scoreline through Georginio Wijnaldum late on.