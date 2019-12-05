Quick links

Everton fans react on Twitter to 'spineless' Gylfi Sigurdsson display against Liverpool

Giuseppe Labellarte
Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton battles for possession with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04,...
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Everton midfielder put in another poor display for the Goodison park side as the Toffees of Marco Silva were hammered by their rivals.

Gylifi Sigurdsson of Everton

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to slam Gylfi Sigurdsson's latest performance as the Toffees were hammered 5-2 by Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Everton midfielder, who once again was made captain by Goodison Park boss Marco Silva, put in yet another lacklustre display as the Toffees' Merseyside rivals pulled them apart.

Although Sigurdsson, as with Tom Davies, found themselves initially outnumbered in the middle of the park due to a five-man defence, he was still anonymous for much of the game.

 

 

The 30-year-old also had long spells in the game without even touching the ball, and when he did get possession, he didn't do much with it.

Needless to say, plenty of Everton fans have had enough with the Icelander, and it seems as though many want him to go with Silva if the Portuguese gets axed, judging by the reaction on social media:

Despite beginning in a defensive setup, Everton conceded twice early on through Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Although Michael Keane equalised for the Toffees, they found themselves 4-2 down at the break as Origi and Sadio Mane struck, though Richarlison did reply after the Senegalese's goal.

Everton looked shorn of confidence in the second half as Liverpool managed their lead well, before adding even more gloss to the scoreline through Georginio Wijnaldum late on.

