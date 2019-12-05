Quick links

Liverpool

Everton

Everton fans hit out at Liverpool man for his actions at Anfield last night

Amir Mir
Marco Silva, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season when they saw off Everton last night.

Richarlison of Everton and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool square up to each other during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in...

Everton supporters on Twitter were left fuming because they thought Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been sent off during Liverpool's 5-2 win over their rivals last night.

Six goals were scored in the first-half, with Liverpool netting late on in the second half to pile the pressure on Marco Silva, who is now seemingly heading for the Everton exit door.

 

But during the game, Everton supporters were left fuming with Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold because they thought he should have seen red for a stamp.

The incident they were referring to was the one that involved Richarlison, as no action was taken by the on-field referee or VAR.

The Toffees supporters thought it was typical VAR not looking back or acting over the incident, as they felt that it was a very poor decision by the officials.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The game in itself was pretty heated and fairly open, with a number of challenges going in during the game.

Nonetheless, Alexander-Arnold played a pivotal role in Liverpool securing all three points, including a wonderful cross-field ball during the build-up to Xherdan Shaqiri's goal.

Here is a selection of Everton supporters on Twitter being critical of Alexander-Arnold for his actions last night.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch