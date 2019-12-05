Everton fans hit out at Liverpool man for his actions at Anfield last night

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season when they saw off Everton last night.

Everton supporters on Twitter were left fuming because they thought Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been sent off during Liverpool's 5-2 win over their rivals last night.

Six goals were scored in the first-half, with Liverpool netting late on in the second half to pile the pressure on Marco Silva, who is now seemingly heading for the Everton exit door.

But during the game, Everton supporters were left fuming with Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold because they thought he should have seen red for a stamp.

The incident they were referring to was the one that involved Richarlison, as no action was taken by the on-field referee or VAR.

The Toffees supporters thought it was typical VAR not looking back or acting over the incident, as they felt that it was a very poor decision by the officials.

The game in itself was pretty heated and fairly open, with a number of challenges going in during the game.

Nonetheless, Alexander-Arnold played a pivotal role in Liverpool securing all three points, including a wonderful cross-field ball during the build-up to Xherdan Shaqiri's goal.

Here is a selection of Everton supporters on Twitter being critical of Alexander-Arnold for his actions last night.

How is this not a red card please. Absolute joke! pic.twitter.com/8wlFRpSYc5 — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) December 4, 2019

Deliberate stamp — Steven Roche (@StevenRoche2) December 4, 2019

How is Alexander Arnold still on the pitch? #EFC — paul le comte (@five15design) December 4, 2019

Trent AA escaping a red card a joke. Not even considering stamp clear deliberate handball second half . — Graeme McVeigh (@GraemeMcV) December 4, 2019

This is a joke ahahahah Trent with 2 stamps an zero given — MerseysideBlue (@BlueMerseyside) December 4, 2019

Alexander Arnold with 4 bookable offences this game.



Sound tha @premierleague — Jack◢ ◤ (@JackEFC95) December 4, 2019

Alexander Arnold gettin away with murder here — Dean Gossage (@gossageEFC) December 4, 2019

How is Alexander Arnold still on this pitch I will never know — Matty Arnold (@MattyArnoldEFC) December 4, 2019

Trent should be off aswell hahahahah VAR well in lad — Sam (@EFC2001) December 4, 2019