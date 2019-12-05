Quick links

Report: Tottenham eyeing Milan Skriniar, Nicolo Zaniolo and Amadou Diawara

Danny Owen
Manager Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur watches from the touchline of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 04, 2019 in...
Inter Milan will host Roma in Friday's Serie A clash and Jose Mourinho's Spurs will reportedly have scouts in the San Siro stands.

Nicolo Zaniolo of Italy celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Italy and Armenia on November 18, 2019 in Palermo, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur will send scouts to watch Friday’s Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro, according to Tuttomercatoweb, with Amadou Diawara, Nicolo Zaniolo and Milan Skriniar in Jose Mourinho’s sights.

Now, Mourinho might have cut a contented figure in his first few weeks in charge of the North London giants but did anyone really believe him when the master of mind games claimed he had no interest in the upcoming transfer market?

 

Every Spurs fan knows that a lick of pain is required, if not a complete re-design, and reports from Italy suggest that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is indeed checking out a number of targets, even if he is unwilling to admit it.

TMW claims that representatives from Tottenham will be present as Antonio Conte’s Inter host Roma in an intriguing Serie A battle tomorrow and there are three players in particular that Mourinho wants to keep an eye on.

Roma midfielders Diawara and Zaniolo have both been linked with Tottenham frequently in recent times and it seems that nothing has changed. Diawara, a deep-lying play-maker, could potentially be the Claude Makelele-like figure that Mourinho needs in front of an ageing back line, while goal-scoring play-maker Zaniolo is more than capable of replacing Christian Eriksen in the English capital.

Amadou Diawara of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

Inter Milan centre-back Skriniar, meanwhile, is one of Europe’s most in-form stoppers and, with the futures of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld still uncertain, the Slovakian would be a brilliant addition not just for now but for the future too.

Yet Conte will be desperate not to lose one of his star players, midway through a tense title battle, to his old adversary Mourinho.

Milan Skriniar of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 1, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

