Report: Tottenham eyeing Milan Skriniar, Nicolo Zaniolo and Amadou Diawara

Tottenham Hotspur will send scouts to watch Friday’s Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro, according to Tuttomercatoweb, with Amadou Diawara, Nicolo Zaniolo and Milan Skriniar in Jose Mourinho’s sights.

Now, Mourinho might have cut a contented figure in his first few weeks in charge of the North London giants but did anyone really believe him when the master of mind games claimed he had no interest in the upcoming transfer market?

Every Spurs fan knows that a lick of pain is required, if not a complete re-design, and reports from Italy suggest that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is indeed checking out a number of targets, even if he is unwilling to admit it.

TMW claims that representatives from Tottenham will be present as Antonio Conte’s Inter host Roma in an intriguing Serie A battle tomorrow and there are three players in particular that Mourinho wants to keep an eye on.

Roma midfielders Diawara and Zaniolo have both been linked with Tottenham frequently in recent times and it seems that nothing has changed. Diawara, a deep-lying play-maker, could potentially be the Claude Makelele-like figure that Mourinho needs in front of an ageing back line, while goal-scoring play-maker Zaniolo is more than capable of replacing Christian Eriksen in the English capital.

Inter Milan centre-back Skriniar, meanwhile, is one of Europe’s most in-form stoppers and, with the futures of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld still uncertain, the Slovakian would be a brilliant addition not just for now but for the future too.

Yet Conte will be desperate not to lose one of his star players, midway through a tense title battle, to his old adversary Mourinho.