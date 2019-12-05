Report: Brest midfielder Ibrahima Diallo turns down Leicester move

Brendan Rodgers' Premier League challengers Leicester City appear to have tried and failed to sign Ligue 1 rising star Diallo.

Leicester City are interested in signing Brest midfielder Ibrahima Diallo but he has no intention of moving to the King Power Stadium during the January transfer window, according to L’Equipe.

The Foxes are still flying high behind Liverpool in the Premier League table with their 2-0 triumph over Watford on Wednesday their seventh successive top flight win.

But Leicester’s squad could look a little leaner on February 1.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has already admitted that midfielders Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey could both be allowed to leave in the winter.

Leicester’s interest in Diallo threatens to push Mendy and Amartey even further down the pecking order, though Rodgers will have to wait until the summer at the earliest to get his hand on one of Ligue 1’s breakthrough stars.

A 20-year-old deep-lying midfielder renowned for his dribbling ability and ball-winning skills, Diallo has made a big impression since joining Brest from Monaco a few months’ ago.

But, according to L’Equipe, he has no interest in crossing the Channel in January with Diallo hoping to stay in France before considering his future in the off-season.

Champions League qualification will certainly do Leicester’s hopes of signing Diallo, who is also a target for Sevilla and featured for his country at the recent U20 World Cup, no harm at all.