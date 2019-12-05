Quick links

Leicester City

Premier League

Ligue 1

Report: Brest midfielder Ibrahima Diallo turns down Leicester move

Danny Owen
Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brendan Rodgers' Premier League challengers Leicester City appear to have tried and failed to sign Ligue 1 rising star Diallo.

Ibrahima Diallo of France in action during the FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Mali and France on May 31, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

Leicester City are interested in signing Brest midfielder Ibrahima Diallo but he has no intention of moving to the King Power Stadium during the January transfer window, according to L’Equipe.

The Foxes are still flying high behind Liverpool in the Premier League table with their 2-0 triumph over Watford on Wednesday their seventh successive top flight win.

But Leicester’s squad could look a little leaner on February 1.

 

Manager Brendan Rodgers has already admitted that midfielders Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey could both be allowed to leave in the winter.

Leicester’s interest in Diallo threatens to push Mendy and Amartey even further down the pecking order, though Rodgers will have to wait until the summer at the earliest to get his hand on one of Ligue 1’s breakthrough stars.

Brest's French midfielder Ibrahima Diallo (L) vies with Rennes' French forward Jordan Siebatcheu during the French L1 football match Brest against Rennes September 14, 2019 at the Francis...

A 20-year-old deep-lying midfielder renowned for his dribbling ability and ball-winning skills, Diallo has made a big impression since joining Brest from Monaco a few months’ ago.

But, according to L’Equipe, he has no interest in crossing the Channel in January with Diallo hoping to stay in France before considering his future in the off-season.

Champions League qualification will certainly do Leicester’s hopes of signing Diallo, who is also a target for Sevilla and featured for his country at the recent U20 World Cup, no harm at all.

Brest's French midfielder Ibrahima Diallo (L) vies with Nantes' French midfielder Abdoulaye Toure during the French L1 football match between Brest and Nantes on November 23, 2019, at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch