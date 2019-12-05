Phil Parkinson admits trying to sign Sunderland player for Bolton Wanderers

Charlie Wyke has only scored one League One goal all season but Phil Parkinson desperately needs him back in action.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has admitted to the Chronicle that he tried to sign returning striker Charlie Wyke during his time as the manager of League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

It has been a season to forget so far for both Wyke and Parkinson.

The latter is already coming under huge pressure from supporters just two months after replacing Jack Ross in the dugout – although, in fairness, two wins in 11 games and a first FA Cup Round One defeat in 95 years hasn’t exactly given the Black Cats faithful much to cheer.

Wyke, meanwhile, has not featured since October thanks to a troublesome ankle injury. And, even when fully fit, the £1 million signing from Bradford City has only managed two goals in 12.

Yet with Parkinson desperate to turn things around starting with this weekend’s clash with Gillingham, he is understandably pleased to see Wyke come through training unscathed ahead of what would be his first appearance in seven weeks.

"I haven't worked with Charlie before. He was at Bradford after I left but he is a player we tried to sign at Bolton. He is a good player, he can hold up the ball, he has got good awareness around him, he is fit, running wise he looks in really good shape,” the 51-year-old said.

"We need options at the top of the pitch. We analyse certain games and what we need and we really do need that firepower and the options to change things around. Charlie and Sparky (Marc McNulty) change that.”

Parkinson adds that McNulty, who did enjoy a bright start to life under Ross before being consigned to the treatment table, is more likely to feature at Priestfield than Wyke but both players will be analysed in training tomorrow.

Standing at almost 6ft 2ins and with 15 goals during his final League One season at Bradford City, Wyke is exactly the sort of old-school target man who tends to thrive under Parkinson’s typically direct style.

No wonder the manager is counting down the days until his return.