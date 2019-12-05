Hamilton boss fumes about Leigh Griffiths flashpoint after Celtic defeat

Scott Brown scored a stoppage time winner as Neil Lennon's Celtic moved clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table against Hamilton Acadamical.

Not everyone at Parkhead was celebrating wildly well into Wednesday night.

As captain, leader, legend Scott Brown fired home a dramatic 92nd minute winner to put Celtic two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, Neil Lennon’s opposite number was left fuming on the touchline.

Hamilton Academical coach Brian Rice felt his side were robbed of a hard-earned point in the green half of Glasgow, claiming that the returning Leigh Griffiths had fouled visiting defender Sam Stubbs in the lead up to Brown’s last-gasp strike.

"It's an angry dressing because the boys feel we should have got something," Rice told The Herald.

"A couple of decisions didn't go our way either. The general consensus from the boys was that it was a push from Leigh Griffiths on young Sam Stubbs.”

The Accies are just a point above the bottom of the table so a draw away at the champions would have given Rice’s struggling side a much-needed confidence boost after a testing start to the campaign.

You can understand why he, as well as every member of his Hamilton squad, were left in despondent mood after a heroic performance ended in nothing but defeat.

Celtic won’t care about the nature of the win, however. With Rangers throwing away a two-goal lead to draw at Aberdeen, Neil Lennon’s side showed the hallmark of champions once again as they survived a below-par performance by the skin of their teeth.