Boca chief confirms deal with Aston Villa-linked Nico Gaitan

Nico Gaitan has agreed a deal to return to Argentina in the New Year, Boca Juniors’ vice-president has told Record, with Aston Villa, Sheffield United and West Ham set to miss out on the winger.

With his contract at MLS outfit Chicago Fire set to expire at the turn of the year, speculation has swirled about the prospect of the gossip column veteran Gaitan finally sealing a move to the Premier League.

The one-time Manchester United target has been linked with a free transfer move to Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United, as reported by the Guardian.

And, with 12 assists to his name in the 2019 MLS season, there is clearly plenty of life, not to mention pinpoint set-pieces, in the old dog yet.

But Gaitan is set to take the Carlos Tevez route instead by sealing an emotional return to the club where he made his name in a shower of ticker tape.

"I can confirm that we have a deal with Nico Gaitán, a club-trained player and our DNA. I am very happy to be able to say that he will be our player from January," said Christian Gribaudo, who is hoping to be announced as Boca’s new president in the upcoming club elections.

The former Benfica and Atletico Madrid schemer spent nine years at Boca between 2001 and 2010, making 79 appearances before heading to Portugal to start his European adventure alongside compatriot Angel Di Maria at Benfica.

And, as he strolls into the autumn of his career, it seems that the chances of Gaitan ever lighting up the English game with his superb passing range and long-range rockets are slipping away.