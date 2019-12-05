Dimitar Berbatov comments on Jose Mourinho treatment of Christian Eriksen at Tottenham

Christian Eriksen is yet to start a game for Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho took charge.

Dimitar Berbatov has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Manchester United, that Christian Eriksen should have started.

Eriksen has been left on the bench in every one of Mourinho’s side’s matches so far, as he looks set to leave Spurs at the end of the campaign.

The Dane has not signed a new contract, with his current deal at Tottenham set to expire at the end of the season.

Mourinho has used Eriksen from the bench, but has opted against starting the playmaker.

And Berbatov feels that the new Spurs boss is missing a trick by not getting Eriksen back in his team.

“For me he should play,” Berbatov said. “He knows where everyone is, so he can give you that pass.

“His head might not be in the right place at the moment, but he needs to find a place in the team, every time.”

If Mourinho was to use Eriksen it would be a controversial move with Spurs fans.

Eriksen has fallen badly out of favour, as his form has taken a turn for the worse since his future has been up in the air.

Tottenham are next in action against Burnley, when it remains to be seen whether Eriksen will be put back into Mourinho’s starting line-up.