Destiny 2 Season of Dawn: How to get the exotic Symmetry Scout Rifle

A simple and brief guide for how to get the exotic Symmetry Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn.

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn is right around the corner, and prior to its release Bungie have revealed their extensive and mouth-watering roadmap for content up until March 2020. One of the exotic weapons players will soon be able to get and unlock is the Symmetry Scout Rifle, which can be attained through two different methods.

Season Of Dawn lands on December 10th, and Bungie recently conducted a livestream to show what fans can expect to receive. Some of the changes mentioned include an update to Armor 2.0 that adds a unique 'Charge With Light' mechanic, as well as the introduction of 'playlist' finishers which deliver a randomly selected finisher from a list of up to nine.

In addition to the above, players will also be able to ride about Mercury on Sparrows and there's a Sundial activity which essentially acts as a horde mode. But, away from all that, below you'll discover how to get the exotic Symmetry Scout Rifle.

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn: How do you get the exotic Symmetry Scout Rifle?

You can instantly get the exotic Symmetry Scout Rifle by boasting the Season Of Dawn pass for Destiny 2.

Aside from owning the Season Of Dawn pass, you can also unlock the Symmetry Scout Rifle by progressing through the season ranks.

Progressing through the ranks and tiers will take a lot of effort and time, so owning the Season Of Dawn pass is by far the quicker method.

Season Of Dawn pass owners will be given the following:

Instantly unlock the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Play the new 6-player activity: The Sundial

Exotic Quests, Seasonal Armor Sets, and Ornaments

New Triumphs, Bounties, and Seasonal Lore Books

Exotic Emote, Ghost, Ornament, and Finisher

Additional Season Pass rewards to unlock

The below will be free to all Destiny 2 players:

Free Seasonal Rank Rewards

Seasonal Artifact: The Lantern of Osiris

Help Osiris fix the timeline by restoring Obelisks on four destinations

Unlock the Seasonal Armor Set: Righteous

Progress through Season ranks to earn the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

You can check out the ranks for the Season Of Dawn by clicking here.

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn starts on December 10th and finishes on March 9th, 2020.