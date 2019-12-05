Quick links

Derek McInnes suggests Aberdeen suffered from decisions going for Rangers

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on December 4, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Rangers lost ground to their Old Firm rivals, who are sitting at the top of the table, after they dropped points at Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on December 4, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Derek McInnes had a pop at Rangers and stated that 'a lot of decisions' were going in the favour of Steven Gerrard's side last night as Aberdeen recorded a 2-2 draw against their rivals.

The Aberdeen boss refused to comment on whether Alfredo Morelos should have been awarded a penalty during the game, as he instead decided to vent his frustrations towards Rangers seemingly getting the benefit of the referee's decisions. 

Rangers, who have a League Cup final to look forward to this Sunday, thought they were going to seal all three points when they went 2-0 ahead, but their opponents fought back.

 

After the game, McInnes was asked whether Morelos should have been awarded a penalty, as he decided to turn the tables and have a pop at Rangers instead.

“No comment [on Ferguson's potential foul on Morelos in the penalty box],” McIness told BBC Sport. “But listen, I think Rangers got the benefit of a lot of decisions today.

“I think I've been a guilty party sometimes with my team this year when we've had penalties we should've but didn't get. A draw was maybe a fair result on the balance of play. But with should still go on and win the game with Sam [Cosgrove's] chance.

“It was the best chance of the second half – there were a lot of things out there that I wasn't too happy about, either.”

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on December 4, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

For a moment, it seemed as though both Old Firm duo were going to drop points in the Premiership ahead of their Sunday meeting.

Whilst Rangers failed to score a winner against Aberdeen, Neil Lennon's side ended up conceding a late equaliser against Hamilton, only for Scott Brown to step-up in stoppage-time to seal a dramatic win for his side.

It now means that Celtic hold a two-point lead over Gerrard's men, who will be hoping to put things right on Sunday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on December 4, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

