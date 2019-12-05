Dele Alli gives brutally honest verdict on Tottenham's attitude last night

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 at Manchester United last night.

Tottenham Hotspur ace Dele Alli has told Goal that he felt Tottenham's attitude against Manchester United just wasn't right.

Spurs travelled up to Old Trafford on Wednesday night for their latest game under Jose Mourinho, as he returned to face one of his former clubs.

Mourinho had won each of his first three games in charge of Spurs, but came unstuck against United as Marcus Rashford fired them into an early lead.

Spurs were poor in the first half but did find a response through a superb Alli goal, but handed United the win after the break when Moussa Sissoko tripped Rashford inside the area, and he stepped up to bag his second of the game.

Tottenham couldn't find a leveller, and lost for the first time under Mourinho, with those away day blues popping up once again for Spurs after a recent reprieve against West Ham United.

Mourinho will know that Spurs simply weren't at their best, but Alli spoke after the game about some issues that fans will have been hoping were being eradicated.

Alli suggested that Tottenham didn't match United's energy, and didn't show the right attitude to beat the Red Devils, criticising his teammates for not being hungry enough.

Alli even suggested it was 'arrogance' and 'overconfidence' that haunted Spurs last night, meaning they need to hit back against Burnley this weekend, where those kind of issues could land Tottenham in trouble again.

“It's difficult when you lose to take any positives,” said Alli. “We know what we had to do. We had to match their energy. We lost the game not by them outplaying us - just attitude. We weren't hungry enough and we were slow to every second ball, losing 50-50s. Maybe it was a little bit of arrogance and overconfidence. We've been playing well,” he added.