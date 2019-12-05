Danny Murphy raves about Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool against Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Danny Murphy said on Match of the Day on BBC that Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been the best player in the Premier League so far this season.

The former Liverpool midfielder made the comments following Mane’s performance against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old Senegal international winger scored in the 45th minute and had a superb game overall.

According to WhoScored, the former Southampton star took three shots of which one was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 70.6%, won one header, took 39 touches, attempted four dribbles, and made one tackle.

Murphy believes that Mane has been the best player in the Premier League so far this season, despite his Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk finishing second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or voting.

Murphy said about Mane on Match of the Day on BBC: “The man upfront, Mane, he was exceptional. He has been phenomenal this season, probably the best player for me in the Premier League this season.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mane has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in the process.

The Senegal international has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds so far this campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.