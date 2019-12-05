Confirmed Sheff Utd v Newcastle lineups: Sharp starts, Joelinton benched

Newcastle United take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.

Hosts Sheffield United have been hard to beat this season, and that starts with goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who again starts between the sticks.

He's protected by the now-familiar back five of George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens.

John Fleck and John Lundstram once again join Oliver Norwood in midfield, with Billy Sharp handed a rare start in attack alongside Oliver McBurnie.

That means Lys Moussett is only on the bench, alongside Simon Moore, Phil Jagielka, Luke Freeman, Muhamed Besic, Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick.

Meanwhile, Newcastle go with Martin Dubravka in goal, and they also have a back five as Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems all start.

Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey start in midfield, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron featuring out wide this evening.

Andy Carroll has been given the nod in attack, with the target man picked ahead of the benched Joelinton to lead the line.

Fabian Schar is still on the bench too, alongside Karl Darlow, Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Christian Atsu, Dwight Gayle and Joelinton.

Sheff Utd lineup Starting: Dean Henderson

George Baldock

Chris Basham

John Egan

Jack O'Connell

Enda Stevens

John Fleck

John Lundstram

Oliver Norwood

Oliver McBurnie

Billy Sharp Substitutes: Simon Moore, Phil Jagielka, Muhamed Bešić, Luke Freeman, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson. Newcastle lineup Starting: Martin Dúbravka

Ciaran Clark

Paul Dummett

Federico Fernández

Javier Manquillo

Jetro Willems

Miguel Almirón

Isaac Hayden

Allan Saint-Maximin

Jonjo Shelvey

Andy Carroll Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Joelinton.