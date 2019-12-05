Quick links

Sheffield United

Newcastle United

Premier League

Confirmed Sheff Utd v Newcastle lineups: Sharp starts, Joelinton benched

Olly Dawes
A general view of Bramall Lane before the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Brentford at Bramall Lane on August 5, 2017 in Sheffield, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.

Hosts Sheffield United have been hard to beat this season, and that starts with goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who again starts between the sticks.

He's protected by the now-familiar back five of George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens.

John Fleck and John Lundstram once again join Oliver Norwood in midfield, with Billy Sharp handed a rare start in attack alongside Oliver McBurnie.

That means Lys Moussett is only on the bench, alongside Simon Moore, Phil Jagielka, Luke Freeman, Muhamed Besic, Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick.

Meanwhile, Newcastle go with Martin Dubravka in goal, and they also have a back five as Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems all start.

Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey start in midfield, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron featuring out wide this evening.

Andy Carroll has been given the nod in attack, with the target man picked ahead of the benched Joelinton to lead the line.

Fabian Schar is still on the bench too, alongside Karl Darlow, Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Christian Atsu, Dwight Gayle and Joelinton.

Sheff Utd lineup

Starting:

  • Dean Henderson
  • George Baldock
  • Chris Basham
  • John Egan
  • Jack O'Connell
  • Enda Stevens
  • John Fleck
  • John Lundstram
  • Oliver Norwood
  • Oliver McBurnie
  • Billy Sharp

Substitutes: Simon Moore, Phil Jagielka, Muhamed Bešić, Luke Freeman, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson.

Newcastle lineup

Starting:

  • Martin Dúbravka
  • Ciaran Clark
  • Paul Dummett
  • Federico Fernández
  • Javier Manquillo
  • Jetro Willems
  • Miguel Almirón
  • Isaac Hayden
  • Allan Saint-Maximin
  • Jonjo Shelvey
  • Andy Carroll

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Joelinton.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch