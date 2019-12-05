Confirmed Arsenal v Brighton lineups: Sokratis starts, Pepe on the bench

Arsenal host Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.
Arsenal go with Bernd Leno between the sticks once again, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos returns to the side next to David Luiz at centre back.
Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac line up as the full backs tonight, with Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock lining up in midfield.
Mesut Ozil again starts as the number 10, with Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the attack.
Nicolas Pepe is only on the bench once again, alongside Emiliano Martinez, Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, Matteo Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli.
Meanwhile, Brighton start with Mat Ryan in goal, though their formation from there is unclear, but it could be Steven Alzate as a right back, with Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn joining him in defence.
That would then see Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy and Dale Stephens operate in midfield behind Pascal Gross, who would be supporting Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly.
It would yet be a 3-4-1-2 with Alzate and Mooy as wing backs, with Graham Potter's tactical flexibility on show tonight.
Leandro Trossard is only on the bench, alongside David Button, Shane Duffy, Bernardo, Martin Montoya, Yves Bissouma and Glenn Murray.
Arsenal lineup
Starting:
- Bernd Leno
- Héctor Bellerín
- Sead Kolašinac
- David Luiz
- Sokratis Papastathopoulos
- Lucas Torreira
- Granit Xhaka
- Mesut Özil
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Alexandre Lacazette
Substitutes: Emiliano Martínez, Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, Matteo Guendouzi, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pépé.
Brighton lineup
Starting:
- Mathew Ryan
- Dan Burn
- Lewis Dunk
- Adam Webster
- Pascal Groß
- Aaron Mooy
- Davy Pröpper
- Dale Stephens
- Steven Alzate
- Aaron Connolly
- Neal Maupay
Substitutes: David Button, Shane Duffy, Bernardo Junior, Martín Montoya, Yves Bissouma, Glenn Murray, Leandro Trossard.
Have something to tell us about this article?