Confirmed Arsenal v Brighton lineups: Sokratis starts, Pepe on the bench

Arsenal host Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.

Arsenal go with Bernd Leno between the sticks once again, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos returns to the side next to David Luiz at centre back.

Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac line up as the full backs tonight, with Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock lining up in midfield.

Mesut Ozil again starts as the number 10, with Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the attack.

Nicolas Pepe is only on the bench once again, alongside Emiliano Martinez, Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, Matteo Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli.

Meanwhile, Brighton start with Mat Ryan in goal, though their formation from there is unclear, but it could be Steven Alzate as a right back, with Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn joining him in defence.

That would then see Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy and Dale Stephens operate in midfield behind Pascal Gross, who would be supporting Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly.

It would yet be a 3-4-1-2 with Alzate and Mooy as wing backs, with Graham Potter's tactical flexibility on show tonight.

Leandro Trossard is only on the bench, alongside David Button, Shane Duffy, Bernardo, Martin Montoya, Yves Bissouma and Glenn Murray.

