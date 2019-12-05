CoD Modern Warfare: How to level up Battle Pass for season 1

Everything you must know about how to level up your Battle Pass for season 1 of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

Season 1 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare dropped on December 3rd, and since then the fanbase has complained about the removal of Shoot House 24/7 as well as the lack of Nikto at launch. Another huge issue people are annoyed about is the amount of time it takes to level-up the Battle Pass in order to reach tiers for specific weapons.

Although microtransactions weren't in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare at launch, the seasonal-esque business scheme is now live as criticised by outlets such as LadBible. Yet, despite the business model's cash-oriented arrival, you can admittedly climb up the tier ladder for free.

But the catch is that you'll have to invest a lot of time and effort to do so.

SO ANNOYING: 'Purchased failed' keeps popping up in CoD Modern Warfare

How do you level up the Battle Pass for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare?

You can level and rank up the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 Battle Pass for free by gaining XP.

As explained by Activision, there are 100 tiers in total for the Battle Pass and you level-up by playing the game, earning XP and completing challenges.

There are said to be over 20 tiers of free content available, and these include weapons such as the RAM-7 and Holger-26. You can check out the entire 100 tiers by clicking here.

While it's possible to reach every tier in the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Pass for free, fans have complained on social media forums such as Reddit about how long the process takes.

Aside from putting in time and effort, Activision note that you can also climb up the Battle Pass rankings by purchasing a bundle which will take you to tier 20. This bundle costs £16.79 and it will automatically unlock you the Holger-26.

The publisher further notes that you can buy individual tier skips for 150 COD Points. 200 COD Points cost £1.79.

CALL OF DUTY: Why you can't get Nikto from the Store in Modern Warfare

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.