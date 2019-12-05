Christopher Jullien reacts to Celtic win against Hamilton Academical

Neil Lennon’s Celtic won in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Celtic central defender Christopher Jullien has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s win against Hamilton Academical at home on Wednesday evening.

Neil Lennon’s side maintained their good run of form with a 2-1 victory over Hamilton at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Ryan Christie put the Hoops in the lead as early as the 13th minute, and Marios Ogkmpoe restored parity for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

However, in the second minute of injury time, Scott Brown found the net to wrap up all three points for Celtic in dramatic fashion.

Jullien - joined Celtic from Toulouse in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7 million - has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for the Hoops.

Rangers were also in action on Wednesday evening, but the Gers failed to win, playing out a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The results mean that Celtic are now two points above bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.