Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Christopher Jullien reacts to Celtic win against Hamilton Academical

Subhankar Mondal
Michael Johnstone of Celtic (R) celebrates with Christopher Jullien of Celtic (L) after he scores his sides third goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon’s Celtic won in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien (C) celebrates after Celtic's Scottish midfielder Ryan Christie scores their second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match...

Celtic central defender Christopher Jullien has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s win against Hamilton Academical at home on Wednesday evening.

Neil Lennon’s side maintained their good run of form with a 2-1 victory over Hamilton at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

Ryan Christie put the Hoops in the lead as early as the 13th minute, and Marios Ogkmpoe restored parity for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

 

However, in the second minute of injury time, Scott Brown found the net to wrap up all three points for Celtic in dramatic fashion.

Jullien - joined Celtic from Toulouse in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7 million - has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for the Hoops.

Rangers were also in action on Wednesday evening, but the Gers failed to win, playing out a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The results mean that Celtic are now two points above bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Michael Johnstone of Celtic (R) celebrates with Christopher Jullien of Celtic (L) after he scores his sides third goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch