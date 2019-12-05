Chris Waddle says Tottenham Hotspur 'couldn't cope' in last night's Premier League defeat

Tottenham Hotspur saw their winning streak under new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho come to an abrupt end.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Chris Waddle has slated Spurs following their tame defeat in the Premier League last night (BBC Sport).

Under Jose Mourinho, Tottenham enjoyed a three-game winning run but the dangers signs were there ahead of the trip to Manchester United, Spurs having conceded two goals in each of those games.

The same outcome - two goals shipped - happened again as Tottenham were lacklustre against the Red Devils and ended up going back to North London empty-handed.

Marcus Rashford gave his side the lead on just six minutes and, although Dele Alli restored parity for Tottenham, his fellow England international doubled his side's lead from the spot in the 49th minute - the eventual winner.

Waddle, on BBC Sport commentating duties, kept tabs on the game and could have no complaints about the result, with Tottenham simply unable to cope with the opposition's high pressing and unable to match their intensity.

"I think Man Utd have been the better side," Waddle, who made 173 competitive appearances for Tottenham (official website), said on BBC Sport as the game was nearing the end. "Tottenham are capable of putting things together but Jose Mourinho can't have any complaints."

Post-match, Waddle added: "For 70-75 minutes, Manchester United were the better team. Tottenham just couldn't get going, they couldn't cope with United's high pressing... just couldn't match them. They couldn't match their intensity."

Up next for Tottenham - currently eighth in the Premier League table - is the league meeting with Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.