Chris Sutton praises Celtic midfielder Scott Brown

Scott Brown scored a late goal for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday.

Chris Sutton has praised Celtic midfielder Scott Brown on Twitter following his heroics against Hamilton Academical.

Celtic maintained their good run of form with a 2-1 victory over Hamilton at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Ryan Christie put the Hoops in the lead as early as the 13th minute, and Marios Ogkmpoe restored parity for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

However, in the second minute of injury time, Brown found the net to wrap up all three points for Celtic in dramatic fashion.

Former Celtic striker Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has praised the Scottish midfielder, who has been on the books of the Bhoys since the summer of 2007 when he joined from Hibernian for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £4.4 million.

According to WhoScored, so far this season, the 34-year-old has provided one assist in five Europa League games, has scored two goals in 15 Scottish Premiership matches, and has scored two goals in Scottish League Cup ties for Celtic.

Scott Brown pretty influential this season... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 4, 2019