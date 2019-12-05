Charlie Nicholas critical of Chelsea man for his actions against Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored 26 goals whilst on a season-long loan at Aston Villa last season.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas was baffled that Tammy Abraham decided not to celebrate against Aston Villa when his Chelsea side recorded a 2-1 win over them last night.

Abraham, who was on a season-long loan at Villa Park last term, opened the scoring for Chelsea in the first half, and moments later, he put his hands up and was seemingly apologising to the away fans.

He ended up scoring 26 goals for Dean Smith's side during their promotion to the Premier League, including the crucial penalty during Villa's penalty shoot-out victory against rivals West Brom in the play-off semi-final.

Nonetheless, speaking to Sky Sports, former Arsenal striker, Nicholas made it clear that it 'doesn't matter' what Abraham did at Villa last season as he slammed him for his actions.

“There is not a big celebration from him,” Nicholas told Sky Sports. “I don't know what the surprise on that is.

“It doesn't matter [if he scored 26 goals for Aston Villa last season]. He's a Chelsea player. He was a Chelsea player then when he went on-loan. I'm sorry, go and celebrate a goal. You're playing for Chelsea.”

When Abraham was substituted in the second-half by Frank Lampard, he received a warm reception by both the home and away support.

It could be argued that Villa are missing a player like Abraham in their penalty box, as he is working wonders at Stamford Bridge.

He has now become one of Chelsea's main men, and if Lampard can keep him fit then they have a huge chance of finishing in the top-four at the end of the season.