Celtic fans react on Twitter after Neil Lennon provides Odsonne Edouard fitness update

Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard has been sensational for the Hoops but Neil Lennon is sweating on his fitness for the Parkhead side's game this weekend.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Neil Lennon's fitness update on Parkhead striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been sidelined for the last few games with a knock.

The Hoops forward was once again absent from his side's matchday squad as they recorded a late 2-1 win against Hamilton at Parkhead, whilst Scottish Premiership title rivals Rangers dropped points against Aberdeen.

Following the win, which put the Bhoys two points clear of Steven Gerrard's side, Lennon said Edouard was "out running" on Wednesday and could be good to train on Friday ahead of Celtic's League Cup showdown with Rangers at the weekend.

Although Celtic haven't exactly done badly in front of goal in Edouard's absence, going into the Hampden final against Rangers without their main striker would be a significant blow.

Here is how some Celtic fans reacted to Lennon's update - some concerned about Edouard's possible absence, others hoping it's merely a bluff:

Don’t ruin a perfectly good night. — Snoopingoli † (@Snoopaii) 4 December 2019

I’d put my house on him being declared fit Saturday afternoon — mick rooney (@mickr48) 4 December 2019

— GlasgowGreen ☘️ (@TimTimson14) 4 December 2019

You should have gave griff game time last night ffs aff yer nut playing sevco with no strikers ... — john mooney (@Seansdaddy1) 5 December 2019

Ok Neil pic.twitter.com/zzUg1RgdVO — P E T E R (@peteyhughes95) 4 December 2019

I had envisioned a goalfest tonight but they never seem to come off when you expect them. Most important thing was the 3 points especially after them dropping points. We need Edouard for Sunday — David O'Molloy (@Celtic_GLA) 4 December 2019

Edouard found the back of the net the last time the two Glasgow sides met in the Scottish Premiership, and this season he has 13 goals and 12 assists from 25 appearances (Transfermarkt).

The striker has also been impressing for his country - 11 goals in six appearances for the France Under-21s, according to Transfermarkt.