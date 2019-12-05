Quick links

Celtic fans react on Twitter after Neil Lennon provides Odsonne Edouard fitness update

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Paulo Vinicius of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard has been sensational for the Hoops but Neil Lennon is sweating on his fitness for the Parkhead side's game this weekend.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Paulo Vinicius of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Neil Lennon's fitness update on Parkhead striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been sidelined for the last few games with a knock.

The Hoops forward was once again absent from his side's matchday squad as they recorded a late 2-1 win against Hamilton at Parkhead, whilst Scottish Premiership title rivals Rangers dropped points against Aberdeen.

Following the win, which put the Bhoys two points clear of Steven Gerrard's side, Lennon said Edouard was "out running" on Wednesday and could be good to train on Friday ahead of Celtic's League Cup showdown with Rangers at the weekend.

Although Celtic haven't exactly done badly in front of goal in Edouard's absence, going into the Hampden final against Rangers without their main striker would be a significant blow.

Here is how some Celtic fans reacted to Lennon's update - some concerned about Edouard's possible absence, others hoping it's merely a bluff:

Edouard found the back of the net the last time the two Glasgow sides met in the Scottish Premiership, and this season he has 13 goals and 12 assists from 25 appearances (Transfermarkt).

The striker has also been impressing for his country - 11 goals in six appearances for the France Under-21s, according to Transfermarkt.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

