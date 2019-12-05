Celtic fans react to Moritz Bauer's latest performance on loan from Stoke City

The Stoke City right-back started Celtic's 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Celtic fans are reacting on Twitter to Moritz Bauer's performance against Hamilton.

Bauer moved to Celtic on a season-long loan from Stoke City in the summer transfer window and was making his eighth appearance for the Bhoys.

That would have been more but for the emergence of Jeremie Frimpong, the young Dutch right-back recently signed from Manchester City.

Subscribe

But with one eye on Sunday's Scottish League Cup final tie against Rangers, Frimpong was omitted from Neil Lennon's starting eleven against the Accies on Wednesday.

And that gave Bauer a chance to impress.

But according to the following Celtic fans, the £5.6 million Stoke recruit failed to seize his opportunity...

Frimpong has to start on sun Bauer was poor last night frimpong offers a lot more going forward — Paul the tim (@paulthetim) December 5, 2019

Bauer is absolutely rotten and Taylor doesn’t look like a Celtic player so far, offers nothing going forward, an as for Morgan , looking forward to Forrest coming back on Sunday from his three game rest — Fidel67 (@Fidel671) December 4, 2019

Moritz Bauer is not the right back for me — Georgios Stepharas (@chibchenko) December 4, 2019

The main thing to take from tonight is frimpong has to play on Sunday ! Bauer is absolutely rank rotten — Ross Dunbar (@dunbar04) December 4, 2019

Tht rb on loan from stoke is a Bauer of shite — Brannan McGuire (@only3brannans) December 4, 2019

Results went Celtic’s way. Great. I’ll take that. However, Lennon needs to stop moving the most effective players (Christie) to accommodate guy who choose when to play (Rogic, Ntcham). Bauer and Bitton were keech tonight as well. — Eddie van Coupon (@coupon_eddie) December 4, 2019

Frimpng- A huge game for the youngster if he gets the nod. His competitor in the RB position Bauer did not take his chance to impress against Hamilton and the lighting pace and attacking ability of the Dutchman seems something the Austrian cannot compete with. pic.twitter.com/AhTnRyMBIe — Kyle (@Kyle_Celtic_) December 5, 2019

SEE ALSO: Homesick Celtic player addresses his future

According to Transfermarkt, Celtic have an option to buy Bauer at the end of his loan spell.

The newly-appointed Stoke manager, Michael O'Neill, has already suggested that the Austrian does not have a future at the Bet365 Stadium, where he remains under contract until 2023.

Celtic fans - what have you made of the Stoke player at Parkhead so far?