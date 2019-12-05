Quick links

Celtic fans react to Moritz Bauer's latest performance on loan from Stoke City

A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
The Stoke City right-back started Celtic's 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Moritz Bauer of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Celtic fans are reacting on Twitter to Moritz Bauer's performance against Hamilton.

Bauer moved to Celtic on a season-long loan from Stoke City in the summer transfer window and was making his eighth appearance for the Bhoys.

 

That would have been more but for the emergence of Jeremie Frimpong, the young Dutch right-back recently signed from Manchester City.

But with one eye on Sunday's Scottish League Cup final tie against Rangers, Frimpong was omitted from Neil Lennon's starting eleven against the Accies on Wednesday.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic FC dives during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

And that gave Bauer a chance to impress.

But according to the following Celtic fans, the £5.6 million Stoke recruit failed to seize his opportunity...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to Transfermarkt, Celtic have an option to buy Bauer at the end of his loan spell.

The newly-appointed Stoke manager, Michael O'Neill, has already suggested that the Austrian does not have a future at the Bet365 Stadium, where he remains under contract until 2023.

Celtic fans - what have you made of the Stoke player at Parkhead so far?

