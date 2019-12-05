Celtic ace Callum McGregor raves about Hoops teammate Lewis Morgan

Some Celtic fans criticised Lewis Morgan as the Hoops narrowly won last night but Callum McGregor was full of praise for his Bhoys teammate.

Celtic ace Callum McGregor has raved about his Parkhead teammate Lewis Morgan, the Hoops winger having deputised for the sidelined Odsonne Edouard over the past few games.

The Celtic striker was once again absent from the Bhoys' matchday squad as Neil Lennon and co recorded a late 2-1 win against Hamilton at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Morgan played against Rennes last week, scoring his second goal of the season, and followed that up with a start against Ross County and a start against the Accies.

The 23-year-old played for 68 minutes on Wednesday night before Leigh Griffiths, who is working his way back to full fitness, was given a 22-minute cameo at the end.

Although Edouard remains a doubt for this Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Rangers, McGregor believes Morgan - who received criticism by some Celtic fans after the game - is more than capable of covering for the 21-year-old.

"You can tell Lewis is an intelligent footballer," McGregor said on Sky Sports News. "Normally these guys with the brains to play anywhere on the pitch.

"It was great for him to come in, get his start and his goal last week and you can see he's full of confidence and got his assist last night with his wee flash across the box. He's been great since he came in and it's another boost for the team to show that when boys come in they are ready to play."

It was a nervy game against the Accies as they netted a late equaliser against the Hoops, Marius Ogboe looking sure to have rescued a point for the visitors after Ryan Christie's first-half opener.

However, Celtic captain Scott Brown came to his side's rescue by dramatically claiming a last-gasp winner to send Lennon's side two points above second-placed Rangers, who drew at Aberdeen.