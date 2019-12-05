CoD Modern Warfare: Fans complain about 'purchase failed' error that keeps popping up

A bunch of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare fans have been reporting about a 'purchase failed' error that keeps popping up.

Season 1 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare commenced on December 3rd to deliver the supposed biggest free drop of content in the series' history. While this all sounds good on paper, fans have since complained about the removal of Shoot House 24/7, as well about a 'purchase failed' error that is said to keep intrusively popping up.

Crash, Vacant and Shipment are all multiplayer maps that have been added to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare through season 1, and the update has also brought about the additions of free new weapons such as the RAM-7 and Holger-26.

A lot of fans have reacted negatively to the arrival of Crash due to perceiving it as nothing more than a "camperfest," but an equal amount of the community are just as upset about a 'purchased failed' error that refuses to go away.

How to fix Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 'purchase failed' error

A fix hasn't been shared for the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 'purchased failed' error that keeps popping up.

According to various Reddit posts, the 'purchase failed' error keeps popping up after every match or while sitting in a lobby despite not attempting to buy anything.

Most of the complaints seem to be coming from users on the Xbox One, so it could be an issue that is exclusive to Microsoft's console.

While its continuous nature is no doubt an infuriating annoyance, players have been able to successfully purchase items they've wanted despite the error's implications.

This suggests that the error is nothing more than a surface level intrusion that will hopefully be sorted out very soon.

"So annoying"

Below you can find an assortment of tweets reporting about the 'purchase failed' error that keeps popping up in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

Btw idk if its happening to others but it keeps telling me purchase failed and im not trying to purchase anything — Ray Anderson (@Rayzer00) December 4, 2019

Keeps popping up “Purchase Failed” It’s so annoying, I don’t want to buy your trash Battlepass — Dakota (@GaryBusey6969) December 3, 2019

@ashtonisVULCAN I'm having some problem on Modern warfare . Everytime it appears a banner saying purchase failed when I'm not buying nothing...there's also another problem when I'm in lobby another popup shows andsays transmission error — Vincent D'Annibale (@vindannibale) December 5, 2019

Ok @InfinityWard I get it my purchase failed I dunno what I purchased but I would assume it’s one of those evil market strategies to steal money and buy that battle pass (no but really fix that I ain’t even tried to buy anything and modern warfare is on my ass about it) — Thebadninja1 (@Thebadninja3) December 4, 2019

Why am I getting "Battle Pass Purchase Failed" in my #ModernWarfare / Xbox One ? I've restarted the game, my system, and triple checked to make sure I was fully updated. I even have the email receipt confirming my purchase :-\ — JediSith1981 (@JediSith1981) December 4, 2019

Anyone else having a problem where failed to purchase just keeps randomly popping up when sitting in a lobby? Been happening to me all the time since the season one update — echosidedemon (@BigaDaBird) December 4, 2019

@ATVIAssist

Hi, since yesterday's update with season one on Modern Warfare

I keep getting a pop up every 30secs to a minute saying 'Purchase Failed'.

Is there a quick fix I am able to do or do I need to wait for a hotfix/update?

Many thanks — (@DigitaI_Soldier) December 4, 2019

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.