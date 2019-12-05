CoD Modern Warfare: Fans complain about 'purchase failed' error that keeps popping up

Callum Smith
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Fans Complain About 'purchase Failed' Error That Keeps Popping Up
Callum Smith Profile
Callum Smith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A bunch of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare fans have been reporting about a 'purchase failed' error that keeps popping up.

Season 1 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare commenced on December 3rd to deliver the supposed biggest free drop of content in the series' history. While this all sounds good on paper, fans have since complained about the removal of Shoot House 24/7, as well about a 'purchase failed' error that is said to keep intrusively popping up.

Crash, Vacant and Shipment are all multiplayer maps that have been added to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare through season 1, and the update has also brought about the additions of free new weapons such as the RAM-7 and Holger-26.

A lot of fans have reacted negatively to the arrival of Crash due to perceiving it as nothing more than a "camperfest," but an equal amount of the community are just as upset about a 'purchased failed' error that refuses to go away.

How to fix Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 'purchase failed' error

A fix hasn't been shared for the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 'purchased failed' error that keeps popping up.

According to various Reddit posts, the 'purchase failed' error keeps popping up after every match or while sitting in a lobby despite not attempting to buy anything.

Most of the complaints seem to be coming from users on the Xbox One, so it could be an issue that is exclusive to Microsoft's console.

While its continuous nature is no doubt an infuriating annoyance, players have been able to successfully purchase items they've wanted despite the error's implications.

This suggests that the error is nothing more than a surface level intrusion that will hopefully be sorted out very soon.

"So annoying"

Below you can find an assortment of tweets reporting about the 'purchase failed' error that keeps popping up in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

SEASON 1: How to unlock the RAM-7 and Holger-26 in Modern Warfare

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Callum Smith Profile

Callum Smith

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

Register for HITC Gaming Digest