BBC's Willie Miller thinks Rangers should have had penalty; but provided a potential explanation

The Ibrox side looked to have been due a spot-kick after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was hauled down.

Pundit Willie Miller believes Rangers should have had a penalty against Aberdeen on Wednesday night but thinks Alfredo Morelos' direction of travel influenced the referee's decision, speaking to BBC Scotland (04/12 live match page, 21:47).

The travelling Ibrox outfit could only manage a draw in the match despite rushing to a 2-0 lead in the first half. A spirited comeback from the home side ensured that Steven Gerrard's team have fallen behind at the top of the table.

The penalty incident in the second half could have had a significant bearing on the outcome of the match.

Morelos was tripped on the edge of the box, with official John Beaton immediately blowing his whistle, for a free-kick. Replays showed that the Colombian was in the boundaries of the penalty area when contact was made, as he moved with the ball away from the Dons goal.

Miller thinks the fact he was not heading into the box is the reason that Beaton didn't give the decision.

As quoted by BBC Scottland (04/12 live match page, 21:47), he said: "If Alfredo Morelos is going the other way [into the penalty area] then that is no doubt given [as a penalty].

"He's actually coming back and his body falls outside the box.

"I'm trying to explain to you what's going through his [referee John Beaton's] mind. But I think it was a penalty."

Undoubted error

Given that Beaton felt it necessary to apologise to Gerrard after the match (The Scottish Sun), it's clear that a big mistake was made at Pittodrie that could prove very costly for Rangers come the end of the season.

However, from such a comfortable winning position, they should have put enough into the game for it all not to be a factor. The Rangers boss admitted himself the performance was not good enough.

Scottish officiating has come under heavy scrutiny for years but there doesn't seem to be much improvement made. Is it time to introduce VAR for critical moments such as this? This kind of penalty claim would have been reviewed and could have seen the Gers pick up all three points.

It could be a costly venture, but worth it for the game in Scotland in the long run.