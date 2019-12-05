Balague responds to Diego Simeone to Arsenal speculation

An Arsenal move has been ruled out by pundit.

Don't expect Diego Simeone to become the next Arsenal manager, is the message from Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague.

Atletico Madrid have had a disappointing start to the season and sit in sixth place in La Liga.

This led to The Mirror reporting yesterday that Simeone could be heading for an exit, and linking Arsenal with a move.

This had some Arsenal fan clamouring for the club to go all out for the Argentine.

If Diego Simeone has been sacked then we need him at arsenal ASAP. Best manager in Europe for my money. #afc — Pinners (@PlNNERS) December 4, 2019

Simeone was always my ideal choice but didnt think there was ever a chance to Allegri was next. Links are too good to be true #afc — William ⚪ (@williebax) December 4, 2019

Simeone links starting to pick up , let’s gooooo. #afc — Fidou (@FidelArsenal) December 4, 2019

This does seem to be 'too good to be true' indeed, with Spanish pundit Gulliem Balague moving to shut down the speculation.

He insists Simeone has no intention of leaving Atletico.

Diego Simeone has no intention of leaving At. Madrid, has had no contact from #Arsenal now or in the past and it's not in his immediate plans (say, next year) to go to Arsenal or any other PL club. He is in the middle of a transition at #Atleti and wants to keep working on it pic.twitter.com/rKKHdOssRu — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 4, 2019

What this doesn't take into account is any intentions Atletico may have.

If they run out of patience with Simeone, and or the results, then he may end up on the market. And there won't be a shortage of suitors to bring him in.