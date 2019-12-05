Balague responds to Diego Simeone to Arsenal speculation

An Arsenal move has been ruled out by pundit.

Head Coach Diego Pablo Simeone of Atletico de Madrid looks on before the La Liga match between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid at RCDE Stadium on December 22, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Don't expect Diego Simeone to become the next Arsenal manager, is the message from Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague.

Atletico Madrid have had a disappointing start to the season and sit in sixth place in La Liga.

 

This led to The Mirror reporting yesterday that Simeone could be heading for an exit, and linking Arsenal with a move.

This had some Arsenal fan clamouring for the club to go all out for the Argentine.

This does seem to be 'too good to be true' indeed, with Spanish pundit Gulliem Balague moving to shut down the speculation.

He insists Simeone has no intention of leaving Atletico.

What this doesn't take into account is any intentions Atletico may have.

If they run out of patience with Simeone, and or the results, then he may end up on the market. And there won't be a shortage of suitors to bring him in.

Atletico Madrid's coach from Argentina Diego Simeone gives a press conference in Baku on October 17, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Qarabag FK...

