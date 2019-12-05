Quick links

Aston Villa’s John McGinn praises Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea FC fouls John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 04, 2019 in London, United...
Tammy Abraham scored for Chelsea against his former loan club Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has told BBC Sport that he wishes Tammy Abraham did not play well for Chelsea.

Villa suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

 

Very good performance

Abraham was the star of the show for the Villans, as the England international scored the opening goal in the 24th minute and set up Mason Mount for the second just three minutes into the second period.

According to WhoScored, the youngster took five shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 68.4%, won one header, took 46 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and three clearances.

The 22-year-old striker was on loan at Villa last season and was a key figure in Dean Smith’s side clinching promotion from the Championship.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea FC reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 04, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Impressed

McGinn played with the youngster at Villa Park last season, and the 25-year-old Scotland international - who is valued at £50 million by Villa, according to The Scottish Sun - said that he was not surprised by Abraham’s performance.

McGinn told BBC Sport: "It's unsurprising, we know the quality Tammy brings. But I wish he didn't turn up tonight!”

Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea FC fouls John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 04, 2019 in London, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

