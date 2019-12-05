Aston Villa’s John McGinn praises Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham scored for Chelsea against his former loan club Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has told BBC Sport that he wishes Tammy Abraham did not play well for Chelsea.

Villa suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

Very good performance

Abraham was the star of the show for the Villans, as the England international scored the opening goal in the 24th minute and set up Mason Mount for the second just three minutes into the second period.

According to WhoScored, the youngster took five shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 68.4%, won one header, took 46 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and three clearances.

The 22-year-old striker was on loan at Villa last season and was a key figure in Dean Smith’s side clinching promotion from the Championship.

Impressed

McGinn played with the youngster at Villa Park last season, and the 25-year-old Scotland international - who is valued at £50 million by Villa, according to The Scottish Sun - said that he was not surprised by Abraham’s performance.

McGinn told BBC Sport: "It's unsurprising, we know the quality Tammy brings. But I wish he didn't turn up tonight!”