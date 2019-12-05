Aston Villa fans react to Conor Hourihane display on Wednesday

Conor Hourihane was in action for Aston Villa against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Conor Hourihane against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Hourihane was in action for Villa in their Premier League game against Chelsea away from home in London on Wednesday evening.

The 28-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for 58 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won 2-1.

The Republic of Ireland international struggled to make an impact in the game and had a bad day at the office.

According to WhoScored, the former Barnsley star had a pass accuracy of 82.4%, took 27 touches, and made three clearances.

Villa fans were not impressed with the display produced by Hourihane against Chelsea and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Hourihane decent freekick taker but passanger in open play ... Also really need a new striker in Jan, Wesley has no goal threat and doesnt hold the ball up #avfc — Satch (@JSatch84) December 4, 2019

Wesley - offers absolutely nothing I’m afraid, given time he’ll improve but right now we can’t afford to be carrying anyone, if we want to stay in this league. Praying for Davis to be back soon. Hourihane also very poor tonight. Villa better with Luiz on #avfc — B_RYE (@1_COOKIE__1) December 4, 2019

Deano got his team selection wrong, Hourihane shouldn’t have played against that Chelsea midfield. #AVFC #CHEAVL — The Front Posts (@FrontPosts) December 4, 2019

Positives from tonight, thought Heaton and Konsa were very good. Mcginn still off his game. Hourihane a bit anonymous, but Luis did well when he came on. Didn't really deserve anything from it but could have which is a positive too! #AVFC — Lombardo (@The_long_lad) December 4, 2019

Mings complacent, Hourihane shouldn’t play against the better teams, playing Wes is like playing with 10 men, Elmo just isn’t good enough for prem.

Stay up this year and build on our strongest 11 #avfc — J (@jjwjckmn) December 4, 2019

Should’ve started Luiz! Soooooo much better after his introduction for the anonymous Hourihane — Steve AVFC (@stevejsimkins) December 4, 2019

It worked against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle at home. Hourihane was dreadful today — Eli (@EliAVFC) December 4, 2019

Why did Hourihane start? — AVFC.jpeg (@AVFC_jpeg) December 4, 2019

Luiz should've started over Hourihane #avfc — Phil Shepherd (@TheAsgardian) December 4, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, visitors Villa had 36% of the possession, took nine shots of which three were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that Dean Smith’s side are 15th in the Premier League table at the moment with 15 points from 15 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.