Aston Villa fans laud Tammy Abraham's performance for Chelsea last night

Tammy Abraham came back to haunt his former club last night as he helped Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Aston Villa fans have praised Tammy Abraham after he put in a solid showing for Chelsea during their 2-1 win against the Midlands side on Wednesday night.

Abraham was on a season-long loan at Villa Park last season, as the Chelsea academy product helped Dean Smith's side earn promotion to the Premier League.

It didn't surprise many Villa fans when, in the first-half, Abraham headed Chelsea in front, as he was left unmarked inside the penalty area.

Villa did pull a goal back just before the break, but straight after the restart Mason Mount would restore Chelsea's lead and they would go onto secure a narrow win.

Whilst Abraham was causing all sorts of problems to a defence he would have been pretty familiar with, Villa's very own striker, Wesley, was struggling.

Some Villa fans made it clear that the difference between the two sides on the day was Wesley and Abraham, as they felt that they could do with their former player.

In the end, Abraham was substituted off in the second-half to warm applause from both the home and the away supporters.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to his performance and his goal on the night:

Fair play to him for not celebrating it though, out of respect not VAR. — Ant (@ant1312v) December 4, 2019

The difference is, they’ve got Tammy Abraham, whereas we’ve got Wesley #avfc — Andy Young (@mellowdoubt) December 4, 2019

I can't even be mad at the score, as it's Tammy ?￰ﾟﾒﾙ?￰ﾟﾒﾪ?￰ﾟﾘﾍ — sz (@sz91198922) December 4, 2019

Wait no he plays for Chelsea — ?￰ﾟﾇﾷ (@avfcted) December 4, 2019

Was always gonna be a tough game against a good Chelsea side. Abraham showing Villa what they’re missing as Wesley ain’t cutting it. Need a striker. BAD!!! #AVFC #CHEAVL — NikeAirMiller8 (@KevonMiller85) December 4, 2019

i am going to cry — dan stator (@stator_) December 4, 2019

Abraham could have had quite a few goals here #AVFC — matt (@dvtavfc) December 4, 2019

Fair play Abraham ?￰ﾟﾏﾼ legend #AVFC — Ben Wright (@Benztheking316) December 4, 2019