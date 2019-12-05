Quick links

Aston Villa

Chelsea

Aston Villa fans laud Tammy Abraham's performance for Chelsea last night

Amir Mir
Tammy Abraham of Chelsea scores the 1st Chelsea goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 04, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tammy Abraham came back to haunt his former club last night as he helped Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa and Tammy Abraham of Chelsea speak after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United...

Aston Villa fans have praised Tammy Abraham after he put in a solid showing for Chelsea during their 2-1 win against the Midlands side on Wednesday night.

Abraham was on a season-long loan at Villa Park last season, as the Chelsea academy product helped Dean Smith's side earn promotion to the Premier League.

 

It didn't surprise many Villa fans when, in the first-half, Abraham headed Chelsea in front, as he was left unmarked inside the penalty area.

Villa did pull a goal back just before the break, but straight after the restart Mason Mount would restore Chelsea's lead and they would go onto secure a narrow win.

Whilst Abraham was causing all sorts of problems to a defence he would have been pretty familiar with, Villa's very own striker, Wesley, was struggling.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea is stopped from scoring by Tom Heaton and Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on...

Some Villa fans made it clear that the difference between the two sides on the day was Wesley and Abraham, as they felt that they could do with their former player.

In the end, Abraham was substituted off in the second-half to warm applause from both the home and the away supporters.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to his performance and his goal on the night:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch