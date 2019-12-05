Aston Villa boss Dean Smith praises Chelsea's Ngolo Kante's display

Aston Villa fell to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last night.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has joked to Football London that he thought there were three Ngolo Kante’s on the pitch for Chelsea last night.

Villa were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday, and they failed to really show their best on the contest.

Chelsea were the dominant force for large portions of the match and although Villa did give them a scare, Smith’s side were not quite at their best.

The Blues could have won by a greater margin had they been more clinical in front of goal.

And Smith admits that one of the reasons why Villa struggled was due to Kante’s work in midfield for Chelsea.

He said: “I thought there were three Kantes on the pitch. Chelsea have top players.”

Chelsea’s win over Villa had ended a difficult run of form for Frank Lampard’s men.

Chelsea had seen their 12 point advantage in the top four cut down to six in recent weeks, but they have consolidated their spot in the Champions League places after last night’s victory now.

Villa, meanwhile, are sat just above the relegation zone, despite showing some promising signs since promotion.