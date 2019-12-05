Quick links

Aston Villa

Chelsea

Premier League

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith praises Chelsea's Ngolo Kante's display

John Verrall
NGolo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa fell to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last night.

Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has joked to Football London that he thought there were three Ngolo Kante’s on the pitch for Chelsea last night.

Villa were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday, and they failed to really show their best on the contest.

Chelsea were the dominant force for large portions of the match and although Villa did give them a scare, Smith’s side were not quite at their best.

 

The Blues could have won by a greater margin had they been more clinical in front of goal.

And Smith admits that one of the reasons why Villa struggled was due to Kante’s work in midfield for Chelsea.

He said: “I thought there were three Kantes on the pitch. Chelsea have top players.”

NGolo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea’s win over Villa had ended a difficult run of form for Frank Lampard’s men.

Chelsea had seen their 12 point advantage in the top four cut down to six in recent weeks, but they have consolidated their spot in the Champions League places after last night’s victory now.

Villa, meanwhile, are sat just above the relegation zone, despite showing some promising signs since promotion.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch