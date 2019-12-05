Aston Villa boss Dean Smith praises Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham worked with Dean Smith at Aston Villa last season.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has spoken highly of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to The Daily Star.

Smith made the complimentary comments about Abraham after Villa’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old was the star of the show for the Villans, as the England international striker scored the opening goal in the 24th minute and set up Mason Mount for the second just three minutes into the second period.

According to WhoScored, Abraham took five shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 68.4%, won one header, took 46 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and three clearances.

Villa manager Smith worked with Abraham during the striker’s loan spell at Villa Park last season, and he has raved about the youngster.

Smith told The Daily Star about Abraham: “He will get better and better as he goes on. He has played 120 odd game.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Abraham has made 13 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in the process.

The striker has also scored one goal and provided one assist in five Champions League games for Frank Lampard’s side so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Last season, Abraham scored 26 goals and provided three assists in 40 Championship appearances - according to WhoScored - to play a key role in Villa clinching promotion to the Premier League.

Abraham is playing well for Chelsea at the moment, and there is no surprise that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the youngster is now worth £60 million, as quoted in The Telegraph in September 2019.