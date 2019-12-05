Aston Villa ace compares Jack Grealish to Liverpool star Mo Salah

Mo Salah and Jack Grealish have both enjoyed excellent Premier League seasons so far - but who is better right now?

Ahmed Elmohamady has labelled Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as his greatest ever team-mate – despite the fact that he has also played alongside a certain Liverpool forward by the name of Mo Salah.

After a slow start to life back in the big time, Grealish looks every inch a Premier League player these days. Swaggering around the Villa Park turf with his ombre tips shining in the winter sun, the tearaway-turned-talisman now has three goals and four assists to his name across an increasingly impressive campaign.

Grealish has a long way to go before he can match the achievements of Liverpool superstar Salah, Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2018 and King of Europe 12 months later, but Elmohamady believes Aston Villa’s number ten has the edge on his fellow Egypt international.

“I’ve played with some great players but Jack is the best I have ever played with,” the right-back told talkSPORT (5 December, 10.45am), sticking by his choice even when reminded of Salah’s game-changing brilliance.

“Jack is an incredible player, we see him every day in training doing some great stuff. I love Mo, he’s one of the best five players in the world, but Jack can make the difference at any time.”

With Grealish producing standout performances on an almost weekly basis these days alongside John McGinn, Douglas Luiz or Marvelous Nakamba, the future looks bright for the Aston Villa’s midfield.

The challenge for Grealish now, however, is to add even more goals to his name and force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad at last.