Quick links

Aston Villa

Liverpool

Premier League

Aston Villa ace compares Jack Grealish to Liverpool star Mo Salah

Danny Owen
A general view of Villa Park home stadium of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mo Salah and Jack Grealish have both enjoyed excellent Premier League seasons so far - but who is better right now?

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 1, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Ahmed Elmohamady has labelled Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as his greatest ever team-mate – despite the fact that he has also played alongside a certain Liverpool forward by the name of Mo Salah.

After a slow start to life back in the big time, Grealish looks every inch a Premier League player these days. Swaggering around the Villa Park turf with his ombre tips shining in the winter sun, the tearaway-turned-talisman now has three goals and four assists to his name across an increasingly impressive campaign.

 

Grealish has a long way to go before he can match the achievements of Liverpool superstar Salah, Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2018 and King of Europe 12 months later, but Elmohamady believes Aston Villa’s number ten has the edge on his fellow Egypt international.

“I’ve played with some great players but Jack is the best I have ever played with,” the right-back told talkSPORT (5 December, 10.45am), sticking by his choice even when reminded of Salah’s game-changing brilliance.

Jack Grealish and Ahmed Elmohamady of Aston Villa celebrates at full-time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City v Aston Villa at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium...

“Jack is an incredible player, we see him every day in training doing some great stuff. I love Mo, he’s one of the best five players in the world, but Jack can make the difference at any time.”

With Grealish producing standout performances on an almost weekly basis these days alongside John McGinn, Douglas Luiz or Marvelous Nakamba, the future looks bright for the Aston Villa’s midfield.

The challenge for Grealish now, however, is to add even more goals to his name and force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad at last.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa (10) celebrates victory in the penalty shoot out with Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa after the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch