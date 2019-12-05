Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Sead Kolasinac display against Brighton

Sead Kolasinac was in action for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Sead Kolasinac against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kolasinac was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old left-back started the match and played for 72 minutes, when former Celtic star Kieran Tierney replaced him.

 

According to WhoScored, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international had a pass accuracy of 90.3%, won one header, took 51 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles and two clearances.

Arsenal fans have given their take on the performance of Kolasinac - while a lot of them were very impressed, some were not too pleased.

Below are some of the best comments:

Disappointing result

Arsenal are going through a bad spell at the moment, and winning against Brighton even at home was going to be tough.

The Emirates Stadium faithful will be hugely disappointed with the final result and and will be fearful about the team’s chances of finishing in the top four.

The Gunners will return to action next Monday evening when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

