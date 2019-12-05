Arsenal fans react to Sead Kolasinac display against Brighton

Sead Kolasinac was in action for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Sead Kolasinac against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kolasinac was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old left-back started the match and played for 72 minutes, when former Celtic star Kieran Tierney replaced him.

According to WhoScored, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international had a pass accuracy of 90.3%, won one header, took 51 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles and two clearances.

Arsenal fans have given their take on the performance of Kolasinac - while a lot of them were very impressed, some were not too pleased.

Below are some of the best comments:

Kolasinac must be insane in training — Met. (@AFCMet) December 5, 2019

There is literally nothing that Kolasinac is superior to Tierney in...nothing...how is he holding him out of the team? — Sam23(@AFC_SAM23) December 5, 2019

Kolasinac is so trash. Why can't Tierney start games ffs #ARSBHA — ً (@AFCMahad) December 5, 2019

Kolasinac has been so much better this season...unreal — CA (@afcMarco_) December 5, 2019

The only player playing with a purpose is Kolasinac. Drives into space and with a vague idea of what he wants to do. — MJ (@mj_afc) December 5, 2019

Very impressed with Kolasinac — Cameron_AFC (@CammyBoYD) December 5, 2019

Can we take Kolasinac off at half-time and then sell him in the January transfer window?



Also get Pepe on, out Aubameyang central.



Lacazette off, Martinelli on the left. — (@Dave9AFC) December 5, 2019

Kolasinac & Xhaka 10

Willock & Laca 0 — A (@afcUpamecano) December 5, 2019

One positive has been Kolasinac. #afc — Sam Malty (@sammymalty) December 5, 2019

I really like Tierney, but Kolasinac has been solid the last two games. Really seems to be going for it since he’s been back in the team. Hope he isn’t dropped for no reason. — Frank (@AFC_Frank) December 5, 2019

The players are playing more fiercely and with more intent. Kolasinac and Xhaka, fantastic so far. — C (@AFC_Carys) December 5, 2019

Unpopular opinion:

Kolasinac doesn't deserve to be dropped atm — Ryan (@AFC_Ryan__) December 5, 2019

Kolasinac is miles ahead of Tierney — Benjis Durgkemp (@afc_ramble) December 5, 2019

Kolasinac has been incredible — E.K (@EGK_AFC) December 5, 2019

Don’t care what anyone says, Kolasinac today and at the weekend has been superb in both matches. I 100% think Tierney is better, but Kola looks to be stepping up with the competition. — David (@AFCDavid147) December 5, 2019

Disappointing result

Arsenal are going through a bad spell at the moment, and winning against Brighton even at home was going to be tough.

The Emirates Stadium faithful will be hugely disappointed with the final result and and will be fearful about the team’s chances of finishing in the top four.

The Gunners will return to action next Monday evening when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.