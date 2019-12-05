Arsenal are at risk of making a mistake over Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal are considering recalling Eddie Nketiah from Leeds United.

According to The Mail, Arsenal are planning to recall Eddie Nketiah from Leeds United and then send him out on a new loan.

Nketiah has had a mixed spell at Leeds. He is not a regular starter, but he has chipped in with important goals.

From Arsenal's point of view, it is understandable that they may want Nketiah to be at a club where he is starting regularly.

But taking him away from Leeds now is a mistake. It won't help Nketiah in the long term.

Nketiah needs to learn to fight for his place. Young players often have it too easy, and expect to be simply handed opportunities.

If his manager says he must improve to get starts, then Nketiah must learn to rise to that challenge and develop his game. Arsenal are denying him that opportunity and challenge and making it too easy for him.

Marcelo Bielsa knows what he is doing. He has worked with some of the best strikers in world football over the years, including Gabriel Batistuta and Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal taking Nketiah away from Leeds is them failing to understand how special the Whites are at the moment under Bielsa.

Leeds are battling for promotion and the intensity of the race to go up is something Nketiah can really learn from as the season goes on.

They could be denying him the chance to become a hero, and score the goal which send the club up to the Premier League.

Nketiah has the chance to really develop a winner's mentality and this is an experience which can help him upon his eventual Arsenal return.

Recalling him to send to a mid-table Championship side could be an own goal.