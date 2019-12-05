Anthony Gordon reacts to Marco Silva's sacking at Everton

Everton have parted company with Marco Silva this evening.

Everton striker Anthony Gordon has thanked Marco Silva for the opportunities, following his departure from Goodison Park this evening.

Thanks for all the opportunities and advice you have given me, good luck boss pic.twitter.com/VjBDTEL6zj — Anthony Gordon (@anthonygordon59) December 5, 2019

Gordon was regularly included in Everton’s first team training during Silva’s time in charge, and even made the Toffees’ match day squad on occasion.

Although Silva never gave Gordon a first-team appearance, he was a big fan of the youngster.

Speaking back in October the Portuguese boss told the Liverpool Echo that Gordon had an extremely bright future on Merseyside.

He said: "He is a player I am 100 per cent sure will be the future of Everton Football club.”

Silva’s departure at Everton has not come as a shock, as he failed to get the team performing to their maximum this term.

Everton are currently sat in the relegation zone in the Premier League, and they lost 5-2 to Liverpool on their last outing.

David Moyes is the early favourite to take over from Silva at Goodison Park.