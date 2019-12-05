Andy Gray thinks Dele Alli's wonder goal for Tottenham shouldn't have stood

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat under Jose Mourinho last night.

Andy Gray has claimed that Dele Alli's sublime goal for Tottenham should have been disallowed because the ball brushed his arm before he put the ball into the back of the net, as he admitted it still would have been a 'travesty' if that did happen.

Spurs suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United last night, with Alli scoring a quite brilliant goal from inside the six-yard box when he plucked the ball out from the air, beat two United defenders with his first touch and then put the ball into the back of the net.

At that time, it was an equalising goal and it would have been very harsh on Alli if VAR decided to rule it out because it was just yet another top strike to go into Alli's goal collection.

Former Scotland striker, Gray admitted that it would have been harsh to rule out Alli's goal, but going by the 'ridiculous' rules, it shouldn't have stood.

"Let me tell you, it would have been a travesty," Gray told Bein Sports. "But going by the ridiculous letters that they have to run VAR that should have been disallowed. It's brushed his shoulder.

"I saw Gareth Bale have a goal disallowed in Paris, with the slightest touch of the football and a magnificent goal disallowed."

It was a poor performance from Tottenham at Old Trafford, as Alli's performance and goal was one of a very few positives Jose Mourinho could take from the game.

Alli has looked like a completely different in recent weeks and if he can continue that form then it'll bode well for Tottenham and their top-four chances.

There are a number of big games for the North London club this month, including playing his former club Chelsea, who are thriving under Frank Lampard.