Alan Shearer thinks Arsenal star will be frustrated with Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was unable to stop his side from slipping to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alan Shearer has told Amazon Prime that he thinks Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be frustrated with Freddie Ljungberg’s decision to play him down the wing.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion this evening, after putting in an absolutely horrendous display.

Aside from a brief period after half-time, Arsenal were dire, and Brighton thoroughly deserved their victory.

Aubameyang, who has so often been the Gunners saviour, was ineffective in the contest, after being stationed in a wide role.

And Shearer said: “In terms of Aubameyang, I’m pretty sure he’ll be frustrated at having to play that position. I’m certain he’d have preferred to play down the middle.”

The full-time whistle was greeted with boos from a frustrated Emirates Stadium crowd.

Sacking Unai Emery has failed to spark a reaction in Arsenal’s team, with their existing problems still on display.

Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton has left them sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table, which is a major disappointment for the North London side.