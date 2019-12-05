Alan Brazil slams Everton fans who don't want David Moyes

Everton boss Marco Silva is on the verge of being sacked.

TalkSport presenter and former player Alan Brazil and has sent a strong message to Everton fans who don't want David Moyes to return to the club.

The Toffees were blown away by rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last night which has increased the speculation regarding Marco Silva's future at the club. The Guardian reported that former manager David Moyes is being lined by Everton to take over from the former Hull City and Watford boss.

This irked a few Everton fans who made their feelings known on social media about the return of their former manager. Alan Brazil was evidently displeased with the Toffees fans' reaction to the news of Moyes coming back and labelled the ones with the negative reaction as 'idiots'.

He said: "Some Everton fans have come on already saying – ‘no, no, no, we’re not going back’ – get lost you idiots. Look where you are in the table and look at what Davey did for you! Everton are struggling, they’re going down. Who do they want?

"Sean Dyche, Eddie Howe, Chris Wilder – why would any of them want to go to Everton? Why would they want to leave where they are at the moment? Everton fans, come on. You’re in big trouble. How do you know these managers would do great things at Goodison? You know David or Big Sam would keep them up."

Both Moyes and Allardyce know Everton very well thanks to their time at Goodison Park in recent years. Moyes managed the Toffees for over 500 games but he never quite had a squad as good as Everton's right now. The 56-year-old could prove to be a smart temporary appointment but fans' reaction could force the board to look elsewhere in the coming days.